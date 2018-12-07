Colette
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: UK | 111 min | R | DCP | Dir. Wash Westmoreland
After moving to Paris, author Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette (Keira Knightley) agrees to ghostwrite a semi-autobiographical novel for her husband (Dominic West). Its success soon inspires her to fight for creative ownership and overcome the societal constraints of the early 20th century.
"This is the firebrand Colette that Knightley plays with every fiber of her being. She's something to see." -Peter Travers (Rolling Stone)
Info
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Movies