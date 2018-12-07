press release: UK | 111 min | R | DCP | Dir. Wash Westmoreland

After moving to Paris, author Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette (Keira Knightley) agrees to ghostwrite a semi-autobiographical novel for her husband (Dominic West). Its success soon inspires her to fight for creative ownership and overcome the societal constraints of the early 20th century.

"This is the firebrand Colette that Knightley plays with every fiber of her being. She's something to see." -Peter Travers (Rolling Stone)