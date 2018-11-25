Collaborative Songwriting
press release: An introductory songwriting class where participants will write and record a song based on a preselected theme. Participants are encouraged to work with someone they've never collaborated with before and create a unique form of self expression. Songs that are recorded will be mixed and highlighted of the Bubbler website. Ages 13+. Registration is required. Register online, in person, or call 266-6300.
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
