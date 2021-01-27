ONLINE: Colleen Hoover

media release: Join Half Price Books for a private online event with New York Times bestselling authors Colleen Hoover and Anna Todd. Colleen will discuss her new book, Layla, a novel that explores life after tragedy and the enduring spirit of love, with fellow bestselling author Anna Todd. A copy of Layla (paperback) and the cost of USPS media shipping is included with your ticket.

ABOUT LAYLA:

When Leeds meets Layla, he’s convinced he’ll spend the rest of his life with her—until an unexpected attack leaves Layla fighting for her life. After weeks in the hospital, Layla recovers physically, but the emotional and mental scarring has altered the woman Leeds fell in love with. In order to put their relationship back on track, Leeds whisks Layla away to the bed-and-breakfast where they first met. Once they arrive, Layla’s behavior takes a bizarre turn. And that’s just one of many inexplicable occurrences.

Feeling distant from Layla, Leeds soon finds solace in Willow—another guest of the B&B with whom he forms a connection through their shared concerns. As his curiosity for Willow grows, his decision to help her find answers puts him in direct conflict with Layla’s well-being. Leeds soon realizes he has to make a choice because he can’t help both of them. But if he makes the wrong choice, it could be detrimental for all of them.

Colleen Hoover is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of many novels, including Regretting You, It Ends with Us and the psychological thriller Verity. Hoover and her family founded the Bookworm Box in 2015, a bookstore and monthly subscription service that offers signed novels donated by authors. All profits go to various charities each month to help those in need. Her novel Confess was filmed as a series by Awestruck and was released in 2017. In July 2019, Wayfarer Entertainment, headed by Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, announced that they optioned It Ends With Usfor film. Hoover lives in Texas with her husband and their three boys.

Anna Todd (Author/Writer/Producer) is the New York Times bestselling author of the After series of books, The Spring Girls, and The Brightest Stars. Always an avid reader, Todd began writing stories on her phone on Wattpad, the reading and writing multiplatform for original stories, with After becoming its most-read series with over 1.5 billion reads. The print edition of After was published in 2014 by Simon & Schuster and has since been released in over 37 languages with more than 11 million copies sold worldwide. After has been a #1 bestseller across the globe including Italy, Germany, France and Spain. She has since written eight additional novels and serves as a producer and screenwriter on the upcoming film adaptation of After We Collided, the sequel to After. Todd has been hailed by Cosmopolitan as “the biggest literary phenomenon of her generation”. A native of Ohio, Anna, her husband and son currently live in Los Angeles.

