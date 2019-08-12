College Application Essays
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: This workshop will help students brainstorm ideas for essay topics. Learn tips and tricks to help your essay stand out and to avoid common pitfalls. The UW Writing Center will assist you in creating a first draft of an essay and teach a process for writing an awesome personal statement. Registration required: limit 20. Questions or comments? Please contact the Help Desk at (608) 827-7402.
Info
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Kids & Family