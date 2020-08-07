ONLINE: College Behind Bars

press release: Fri. Aug 7 6:30 pm Screening of College Behind Bars, a PBS documentary, as part of the First Friday Film Series, hosted by the First Unitarian Society and the UW Odyssey Society.

For more details and to register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ august-2020-first-friday-film- tickets-109665081210

The First Unitarian Society’s MOSES Team and the UW Odyssey Project invite you to a viewing of College Behind Bars, a film by Ken Burns, as part of our First Friday Film Series on August 7 at 6:30 pm. Join us as we “explore the transformative power of education through the eyes of a dozen incarcerated men and women trying to earn college degrees—and a chance at new beginnings—from one of the country’s most rigorous prison education programs.” Following this online-only event, Peter Moreno, Odyssey Beyond Bars Director, and Kevin Mullen, UW Odyssey Project Co-Director, Salimah El-Amin, producer of College Behind Bars, and Dyjuan Tatro, Bard Prison Initiative (BPI) Alum'18 and Government Affairs & Advancement Officer at BPI, will join us for a conversation and Q & A.

This event is free and open to the public.

About our speakers:

Learn more about Salimah El-Amin at https://www.thebetterangelssociety.org/filmmaker/salimah-el-amin.

Learn more about Dyjuan Tatro at https://bpi.bard.edu/press-clip/dyjuan-tatro-of-college-behind-bars-talks-education-reform-for-prisons.

Learn more about Peter Moreno at https://odyssey.wisc.edu/staff/moreno-peter.

Learn more about Kevin Mullen at https://odyssey.wisc.edu/staff/mullen-kevin.

About Odyssey Beyond Bars & Our Speakers:

Odyssey Beyond Bars, part of the UW Odyssey Project, provides free UW-Madison courses and academic counseling to students incarcerated in Wisconsin state prisons. Click here to sign up for their newsletter at https://odyssey.wisc.edu/newsletter-sign-up/.

About First Unitarian Society:

First Unitarian Society of Madison is a Unitarian Universalist congregation where curious seekers gather to explore spiritual, ethical, and social issues in an accepting and nurturing environment. Our tradition supports the freedom of conscious of each individual as together we seek to be a force for good in the world.