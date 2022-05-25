press release: Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, in partnership with Madison Metropolitan School District, is thrilled to announce that 100% of the current AVID/TOPS 2022 Senior Class will graduate from high school in June and attend college and universities across the U.S. in the fall.

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Mitby Theater at Madison College Truax Campus, scholars along with family members, educators, and special guests will celebrate their achievement with a College Decision Day program beginning at 6:00 PM. Frances Huntley-Cooper, Wisconsin's first and only Female African American mayor elected to office will be the keynote speaker.

“College Decision Day is an incredible event to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our graduating AVID/TOPS scholars. This event allows students to share and be proud of what they have achieved. Each and every one of these students has worked very hard, and we are excited to use this night to highlight their accomplishments,” said Michael Johnson, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.

The scholars will be graduating from La Follette, Memorial, East and West High Schools and are part of the AVID/TOPS program. AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination) is a college readiness system that includes an elective course focused on organizational strategies, study skills, critical thinking, tutorial support, and career and college awareness. AVID is partnered with the TOPS (Teens of Promise) program sponsored by Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. TOPS provides full-time student coordinators in each of the four MMSD high schools, summer internships, after-school mentors, funding for more than 100 tutors during the elective course, and a variety of college and career field trips. The program began in 2007 at East High School with 28 students and now serves nearly 1,200 students annually.

“We are very proud of our AVID/TOPS scholars, who through their commitment to excellence are achieving great things” said MMSD Superintendent Carlton D. Jenkins. “I am very grateful for our partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs and our collaborative work to ensure all scholars graduate college, career, and community ready.”