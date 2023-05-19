media release: You're invited to join Madison Public Library Foundation for our next Educational Series presentation — College Prep for Parents and Grandparents: Smart Strategies to Fund Higher Education — from noon–1 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Jamie Hanson, co-founder of Akamai College Consultants, will discuss the do’s and don’ts of saving for college, and explore the different options for relatives or friends who want to help a student pay for college.

With a little advance planning, families can make some savvy moves to help prepare for college expenses without negatively impacting potential financial aid.

Hanson, a Behavior Financial Advisor and frequent speaker on funding education, works to empower families to become informed consumers of higher education. With 15-plus years of experience, her unique knowledge and strategic approach help them save time and money in the college planning process.

If you have a question in advance of this event, send it to events@mplfound​ation.org. You'll also have the chance to ask a question during the live event using the Q&A feature on Zoom.

