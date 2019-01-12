press release: On behalf of Edgewood College, in partnership with The College Station, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Madison Alumni Chapter, and the Urban League of Greater Madison, we cordially invite high school students and their families to participate in the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Readiness & Success Summit on Saturday, January 12, from 10:30am-2:30pm. The Summit will be hosted at Edgewood College located at 1000 Edgewood College Dr., in the Predolin Humanities Center. Check-in begins at 10:15am.

Get a jump start on college planning by registering for this educational summit in honor and celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy and advocacy for equal opportunity for all. The 2nd annual Dr. MLK College Planning & Success Summit is designed to help students navigate the college admissions and financial aid process. In addition, students will learn more about the skills needed to be successful while in college. High school students of color, first-generation students, and parents are encouraged to attend.

Topics will include:

· The College Search Process and How to Choose the Right College

· Financing and Paying for College

· Study Habits & Skills for College

· Self-Advocacy and Adjusting to College

· Leadership & Professional Development

Students will also have the opportunity to have a professional headshot taken during the event. Lunch is provided for summit participants. Spanish interpreters will be available. Space is limited, so please register today! Learn more and register at: http://diversity.edgewood.edu/ mlkcollegesummit

Questions: Contact Derek Johnson at 608-663-2324; derekjohnson@edgewood.edu or mycollegestation@gmail.com