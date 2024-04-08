College Savings Program

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

media release: Cheryl Rapp, college investment program finance officer for the state DFI Office of Financial Capability, will present financial information for teens and parents of teens who plan on pursuing a post-secondary education.

Learn about:

*Available resources to guide preparing and paying for post-secondary education

*529 College Savings Plans

*Edvest: Wisconsin's direct-sold 529 College Savings Plan

