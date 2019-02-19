Colombia Peace Process and Ex-Combatants: A Difficult Transition

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays 12:30pm-1:30PM - 206 Ingraham Hall.

The end of a war is the greatest achievement of a society that have suffered for decades the consequences of an armed confrontation. This achievement became a reality in Colombia on November 2016, when the Government and the FARC-EP Guerrilla signed an agreement for the termination of the armed conflict. However, what has happened after the disarmament and demobilization of the guerrilla group? How is the process of reincorporation working according to the former members of the FARC-EP? This talk presents the results of more than 50 interviews with the ex-combatants and their vision about the peace process and the difficulties in consolidating a stable and lasting peace.