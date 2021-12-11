Colombia Support Network Virtual Conference

press release: Dear members and friends of CSN: We invite you to register for this free virtual event.

Colombia Support Network Invitation to a Half-Day Zoom Conference on Colombian Issues, featuring Steve Cagan, Dan Kovalik, and Gloria Cuartas

Saturday, December 11, 2021, 12 pm (Central Time) to close at around 3:30 pm. (Eastern Time and Bogotá time are one hour later. Mountain and Pacific time are 1 and 2 hours earlier.)

(After each presentation there will be a time for discussion, as well as an opportunity for comments and questions at the end of the afternoon.)

PROGRAM:

* 12 pm (CST) Steve Cagan, a documentary photographer and activist for progressive social change, justice and peace, has spent many years doing photographic studies of the Chocó region in northwestern Colombia. Current major project, since 2003:”El Chocó, Colombia: Struggle for Cultural and Environmental Survival,” with a focus on daily life in Afro-Colombian and Indigenous communities and the dangers posed by “development.”

Steve will share his insights on the situation in the El Chocó region.

* 1 pm (CST) Dan Kovalik, an American human rights, labor rights lawyer and peace activist who teaches International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, will discuss recent developments in Colombia, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, and the controversial role of U.S. policy in the region, among other things.

* 2 pm (CST) Gloria Cuartas is a former Mayor (1994-97) of the City of Apartadó in Antioquia Province in Colombia, her home province. As mayor she showed extraordinary courage in opposing paramilitary forces and guerrilla activities in the vicinity of Apartadó. She called attention to possible links between the Colombian Army's 17th Brigade, led by General Rito Alejo del Rio, and paramilitary forces. And she questioned President Alvaro Uribe concerning the ties between Convivir organizations he promoted and killings in Apartadó, where several of Gloria's municipal officials were murdered and her life was threatened. She has been an active supporter of the Peace Community of San San José de Apartadó since its formation in 1997. She will address the violence in Colombia generally and the political situation just months before Colombia's elections for President and the Colombian Congress, as well as focusing attention on the Peace Community.

If connectivity allows, a member of the Peace Community will also speak.

* 3 to 3:30 pm Time for discussion by the speakers and ZOOM audience.

Please join us!