Columbia County Fair

Columbia County Fairgrounds, Portage 1 Fairgrounds Road, Portage, Wisconsin 53901

4 PM -11 PM on Wed.; 10 AM to 11 PM Thu, Fri, Sat. & 10 AM to 4 PM Sunday.

Fair Office (during fair) - 608-745-0719

Grandstand Events

Tractor/truck pull WEDNESDAY, July 24, 2019 - 7:00 p.m

Flat Track Motorcycle/ATV Racing by CMJ Raceway THURSDAY, July 25, 2019 - 7:00 p.m.

Full Rodeo by Crossfire Rodeo including mutton busting FRIDAY, July 26, 2019 - 7:00 p.m.

Demo Derby SATURDAY, July 27, 2019 - 7:00 p.m.

Lawn Mower Races SUNDAY, July 28, 2019 - 1:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, July 21, 2019

  • 8 am  Horse Pleasure Show and Trail Class - Horse Arena

MONDAY, July 22, 2019

  • 6 pm  Open Dog Show - Ag Building

TUESDAY, July 23, 2019 - Buildings open 1 pm to 8 pm

  • 9 am  Junior Dog Judging/Rally & Agility - Ag Building
  • 9 am-3 pm  Junior Rabbit Entry - Ag Building
  • 2 pm  Model Horse & Horseless Horse Judging - Bidwell Building
  • 2-7 pm  Junior Division Entry and Judging - Buildings 7 & 8
  • 2-7 pm  Open Class Entry - Building 7
  • 6-8 pm  Enter & Weigh-in Swine
  • 7 pm  Club Booth Judging - Bidwell Building

WEDNESDAY, July 24, 2019 - Buildings open 10 am to 10 pm

  • 8-11 am  Ultrasound Livestock
  • 9 am  Open Class Judging Begins - Buildings 7 & 8
  • 8 am-12 pm  Open Rabbit and Cavies Entry - Ag Building
  • 9 am Junior Rabbit Judging followed by Open Rabbit Judging - Ag Building
  • 10 am-12 pm  Enter & Weigh-in Other Livestock - at the scale
  • Noon-7 pm  Non Sale Animal Entry
  • 1-3 pm  Coloring Contest (ages 3-12) - Building 7
  • 4-7 pm  Meal by Portage Presbyterian Church - under the Grandstand
  • 5 pm  Swine Judging - Swine Barn
  • 5 pm  Kiwanis Bingo - Fair Office Building
  • 5-11 pm  Beer Garden-Entertainment by Extreme Sound - 6 pm-11 pm
  • 5-11 pm  Badgerland Midways - $2 Holler Ticket (1 ticket per ride)
  • 6-10 pm  Badgerland Midways - Wristband $20 in advance/$25 at booth
  • 6 pm  Cruisin' at the Fair(car show) - Near the Entertainment Tent
  • 7 pm  Tractor/Truck Pull - GRANDSTAND
  • HCE Cream Puffs available Wed.-Sun. in the Bidwell Building
  • Columbia County Dairy Promotion serving ice cream Wed.-Sat. in the Bidwell Building 1-9pm.

THURSDAY, July 25, 2019 - Buildings open 10 am to 10 pm

  • 9 am  Beef Judging - Ag Building
  • 2-5 pm  Badgerland Midways -Buddy Day- (1 patron rides free with one paid patron)
  • 4 pm  Sheep Judging/Sheep Lead Class - Sheep Barn
  • 5 pm  Kiwanis Bingo - Fair Office Building
  • 5-11 pm  Beer Garden - Entertainment by Extreme Sound - 6 pm-11 pm
  • 6-10 pm  Badgerland Midways - Wristband $20 in advance/$25 at booth
  • 7 pm  Motorcycle/ATV Flat Track Racing - GRANDSTAND

FRIDAY, July 26, 2019 - Buildings open 10 am to 10 pm

  • 8:30 am.  Dairy Show - Ag Building
  • 9 am  Poultry Judging - Ag Building
  • 10 am  Meat Goat Judging - Swine Barn followed by Junior then Open Shows
  • 1-5 pm  Badgerland Midways - Wristband Special      ($5 discount with a food pantry/Humane Society donation)
  • 4 pm-Midnight  Beer Garden - Entertainment by Extreme Sound - 6 pm-Midnight
  • 4:30 pm  Columbia Cty Pork Partners - Pork Barbecue - Under the Grandstand
  • 5 pm  Kiwanis Bingo - Fair Office Building
  • 6-10 pm  Badgerland Midways - Wristband $20 in advance/$25 at booth
  • 7 pm  Cat Show - Ag Building
  • 7 pm  Rodeo - GRANDSTAND

SATURDAY, July 27, 2019 - Buildings open 10 am to 10 pm

  • 8:30 am  Horse Speed Show - Horse Arena
  • 11 am-12:30 pm  Buyers Buffet - back of Fair Office
  • 11 am-Midnight  Beer Garden - Live Music by "Country Wide Rocks" 7:00 pm-11:00 pm
  • 1 pm  Sale of Champions - Ag Building
  • 1-3 pm  Coloring Contest (ages 3-12) - Building 7
  • 1-5 pm  Badgerland Midways - Wristband Special      ($5 discount with a food pantry/Humane Society donation)
  • 4 pm  Pedal Pull (kids and adults) in front of the Fair Office
  • 4 pm  Steak Fry at Farm Bureau Eat Stand
  • 5 pm  Kiwanis Bingo - Fair Office Building
  • 6-10 pm  Badgerland Midways - Wristband $20 in advance/$25 at booth
  • 7 pm  Demo Derby - GRANDSTAND
  • HCE Cream Puffs available Wednesday - Sunday in the Bidwell Building
  • Columbia County Dairy Promotion serving ice cream Wed.-Sat. in the Bidwell Building 1-9pm.

SUNDAY, July 28, 2019 - Buildings open 10 am to 5 pm

  • 7-10 am  FFA Breakfast at the Fair - Fair Office Building
  • 10 am  Showman of Showmen - Ag Building
  • 11 am  Christian Worship Service
  • 11 am  Kiwanis Bingo - Fair Office Building
  • 12 pm  Parade of Champions - Ag Building
  • 12-5 pm  Badgerland Midways - $1 Holler Ticket ($1 each, 1 ticket per ride)
  • 1 pm  Lawn Mower Races - GRANDSTAND
  • 4 pm  Fair Closes and Exhibits Released
  • 5 pm  Buildings Locked

Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family
608-697-1152
