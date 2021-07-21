Columbia County Fair

4 PM -11 PM on Wed.; 10 AM to 11 PM Thu, Fri, Sat. & 10 AM to 4 PM Sunday.

Fair Office (during fair) - 608-745-0719

Grandstand Events

Tractor/truck pull WEDNESDAY, July 24, 2019 - 7:00 p.m

Flat Track Motorcycle/ATV Racing by CMJ Raceway THURSDAY, July 25, 2019 - 7:00 p.m.

Full Rodeo by Crossfire Rodeo including mutton busting FRIDAY, July 26, 2019 - 7:00 p.m.

Demo Derby SATURDAY, July 27, 2019 - 7:00 p.m.

Lawn Mower Races SUNDAY, July 28, 2019 - 1:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, July 21, 2019

8 am Horse Pleasure Show and Trail Class - Horse Arena

MONDAY, July 22, 2019

6 pm Open Dog Show - Ag Building

TUESDAY, July 23, 2019 - Buildings open 1 pm to 8 pm

9 am Junior Dog Judging/Rally & Agility - Ag Building

9 am-3 pm Junior Rabbit Entry - Ag Building

2 pm Model Horse & Horseless Horse Judging - Bidwell Building

2-7 pm Junior Division Entry and Judging - Buildings 7 & 8

2-7 pm Open Class Entry - Building 7

6-8 pm Enter & Weigh-in Swine

7 pm Club Booth Judging - Bidwell Building

WEDNESDAY, July 24, 2019 - Buildings open 10 am to 10 pm

8-11 am Ultrasound Livestock

9 am Open Class Judging Begins - Buildings 7 & 8

8 am-12 pm Open Rabbit and Cavies Entry - Ag Building

9 am Junior Rabbit Judging followed by Open Rabbit Judging - Ag Building

10 am-12 pm Enter & Weigh-in Other Livestock - at the scale

Noon-7 pm Non Sale Animal Entry

1-3 pm Coloring Contest (ages 3-12) - Building 7

4-7 pm Meal by Portage Presbyterian Church - under the Grandstand

5 pm Swine Judging - Swine Barn

5 pm Kiwanis Bingo - Fair Office Building

5-11 pm Beer Garden-Entertainment by Extreme Sound - 6 pm-11 pm

5-11 pm Badgerland Midways - $2 Holler Ticket (1 ticket per ride)

6-10 pm Badgerland Midways - Wristband $20 in advance/$25 at booth

6 pm Cruisin' at the Fair(car show) - Near the Entertainment Tent

7 pm Tractor/Truck Pull - GRANDSTAND

HCE Cream Puffs available Wed.-Sun. in the Bidwell Building

THURSDAY, July 25, 2019 - Buildings open 10 am to 10 pm

9 am Beef Judging - Ag Building

2-5 pm Badgerland Midways -Buddy Day- (1 patron rides free with one paid patron)

4 pm Sheep Judging/Sheep Lead Class - Sheep Barn

5 pm Kiwanis Bingo - Fair Office Building

5-11 pm Beer Garden - Entertainment by Extreme Sound - 6 pm-11 pm

6-10 pm Badgerland Midways - Wristband $20 in advance/$25 at booth

7 pm Motorcycle/ATV Flat Track Racing - GRANDSTAND

FRIDAY, July 26, 2019 - Buildings open 10 am to 10 pm

8:30 am. Dairy Show - Ag Building

9 am Poultry Judging - Ag Building

10 am Meat Goat Judging - Swine Barn followed by Junior then Open Shows

1-5 pm Badgerland Midways - Wristband Special ($5 discount with a food pantry/Humane Society donation)

4 pm-Midnight Beer Garden - Entertainment by Extreme Sound - 6 pm-Midnight

4:30 pm Columbia Cty Pork Partners - Pork Barbecue - Under the Grandstand

5 pm Kiwanis Bingo - Fair Office Building

6-10 pm Badgerland Midways - Wristband $20 in advance/$25 at booth

7 pm Cat Show - Ag Building

7 pm Rodeo - GRANDSTAND

SATURDAY, July 27, 2019 - Buildings open 10 am to 10 pm

8:30 am Horse Speed Show - Horse Arena

11 am-12:30 pm Buyers Buffet - back of Fair Office

11 am-Midnight Beer Garden - Live Music by "Country Wide Rocks" 7:00 pm-11:00 pm

1 pm Sale of Champions - Ag Building

1-3 pm Coloring Contest (ages 3-12) - Building 7

1-5 pm Badgerland Midways - Wristband Special ($5 discount with a food pantry/Humane Society donation)

4 pm Pedal Pull (kids and adults) in front of the Fair Office

4 pm Steak Fry at Farm Bureau Eat Stand

5 pm Kiwanis Bingo - Fair Office Building

6-10 pm Badgerland Midways - Wristband $20 in advance/$25 at booth

7 pm Demo Derby - GRANDSTAND

HCE Cream Puffs available Wednesday - Sunday in the Bidwell Building

SUNDAY, July 28, 2019 - Buildings open 10 am to 5 pm