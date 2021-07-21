Columbia County Fair
to
Columbia County Fairgrounds, Portage 1 Fairgrounds Road, Portage, Wisconsin 53901
4 PM -11 PM on Wed.; 10 AM to 11 PM Thu, Fri, Sat. & 10 AM to 4 PM Sunday.
Fair Office (during fair) - 608-745-0719
Grandstand Events
Tractor/truck pull WEDNESDAY, July 24, 2019 - 7:00 p.m
Flat Track Motorcycle/ATV Racing by CMJ Raceway THURSDAY, July 25, 2019 - 7:00 p.m.
Full Rodeo by Crossfire Rodeo including mutton busting FRIDAY, July 26, 2019 - 7:00 p.m.
Demo Derby SATURDAY, July 27, 2019 - 7:00 p.m.
Lawn Mower Races SUNDAY, July 28, 2019 - 1:00 p.m.
SUNDAY, July 21, 2019
- 8 am Horse Pleasure Show and Trail Class - Horse Arena
MONDAY, July 22, 2019
- 6 pm Open Dog Show - Ag Building
TUESDAY, July 23, 2019 - Buildings open 1 pm to 8 pm
- 9 am Junior Dog Judging/Rally & Agility - Ag Building
- 9 am-3 pm Junior Rabbit Entry - Ag Building
- 2 pm Model Horse & Horseless Horse Judging - Bidwell Building
- 2-7 pm Junior Division Entry and Judging - Buildings 7 & 8
- 2-7 pm Open Class Entry - Building 7
- 6-8 pm Enter & Weigh-in Swine
- 7 pm Club Booth Judging - Bidwell Building
WEDNESDAY, July 24, 2019 - Buildings open 10 am to 10 pm
- 8-11 am Ultrasound Livestock
- 9 am Open Class Judging Begins - Buildings 7 & 8
- 8 am-12 pm Open Rabbit and Cavies Entry - Ag Building
- 9 am Junior Rabbit Judging followed by Open Rabbit Judging - Ag Building
- 10 am-12 pm Enter & Weigh-in Other Livestock - at the scale
- Noon-7 pm Non Sale Animal Entry
- 1-3 pm Coloring Contest (ages 3-12) - Building 7
- 4-7 pm Meal by Portage Presbyterian Church - under the Grandstand
- 5 pm Swine Judging - Swine Barn
- 5 pm Kiwanis Bingo - Fair Office Building
- 5-11 pm Beer Garden-Entertainment by Extreme Sound - 6 pm-11 pm
- 5-11 pm Badgerland Midways - $2 Holler Ticket (1 ticket per ride)
- 6-10 pm Badgerland Midways - Wristband $20 in advance/$25 at booth
- 6 pm Cruisin' at the Fair(car show) - Near the Entertainment Tent
- 7 pm Tractor/Truck Pull - GRANDSTAND
- HCE Cream Puffs available Wed.-Sun. in the Bidwell Building
- Columbia County Dairy Promotion serving ice cream Wed.-Sat. in the Bidwell Building 1-9pm.
THURSDAY, July 25, 2019 - Buildings open 10 am to 10 pm
- 9 am Beef Judging - Ag Building
- 2-5 pm Badgerland Midways -Buddy Day- (1 patron rides free with one paid patron)
- 4 pm Sheep Judging/Sheep Lead Class - Sheep Barn
- 5 pm Kiwanis Bingo - Fair Office Building
- 5-11 pm Beer Garden - Entertainment by Extreme Sound - 6 pm-11 pm
- 6-10 pm Badgerland Midways - Wristband $20 in advance/$25 at booth
- 7 pm Motorcycle/ATV Flat Track Racing - GRANDSTAND
FRIDAY, July 26, 2019 - Buildings open 10 am to 10 pm
- 8:30 am. Dairy Show - Ag Building
- 9 am Poultry Judging - Ag Building
- 10 am Meat Goat Judging - Swine Barn followed by Junior then Open Shows
- 1-5 pm Badgerland Midways - Wristband Special ($5 discount with a food pantry/Humane Society donation)
- 4 pm-Midnight Beer Garden - Entertainment by Extreme Sound - 6 pm-Midnight
- 4:30 pm Columbia Cty Pork Partners - Pork Barbecue - Under the Grandstand
- 5 pm Kiwanis Bingo - Fair Office Building
- 6-10 pm Badgerland Midways - Wristband $20 in advance/$25 at booth
- 7 pm Cat Show - Ag Building
- 7 pm Rodeo - GRANDSTAND
SATURDAY, July 27, 2019 - Buildings open 10 am to 10 pm
- 8:30 am Horse Speed Show - Horse Arena
- 11 am-12:30 pm Buyers Buffet - back of Fair Office
- 11 am-Midnight Beer Garden - Live Music by "Country Wide Rocks" 7:00 pm-11:00 pm
- 1 pm Sale of Champions - Ag Building
- 1-3 pm Coloring Contest (ages 3-12) - Building 7
- 1-5 pm Badgerland Midways - Wristband Special ($5 discount with a food pantry/Humane Society donation)
- 4 pm Pedal Pull (kids and adults) in front of the Fair Office
- 4 pm Steak Fry at Farm Bureau Eat Stand
- 5 pm Kiwanis Bingo - Fair Office Building
- 6-10 pm Badgerland Midways - Wristband $20 in advance/$25 at booth
- 7 pm Demo Derby - GRANDSTAND
SUNDAY, July 28, 2019 - Buildings open 10 am to 5 pm
- 7-10 am FFA Breakfast at the Fair - Fair Office Building
- 10 am Showman of Showmen - Ag Building
- 11 am Christian Worship Service
- 11 am Kiwanis Bingo - Fair Office Building
- 12 pm Parade of Champions - Ag Building
- 12-5 pm Badgerland Midways - $1 Holler Ticket ($1 each, 1 ticket per ride)
- 1 pm Lawn Mower Races - GRANDSTAND
- 4 pm Fair Closes and Exhibits Released
- 5 pm Buildings Locked