press release: The Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch is part of the June Dairy Month celebration in Wisconsin.  The brunch features a menu of Pizza Hut pizza, grilled cheese, gogurt, cheese and milk and Sassy Cow ice cream sundaes.  A variety of activities will be available for all ages:  horse-drawn wagon rides, a petting zoo, children's games, a balloon artist, music, an antique tractor display, a kids pedal pull, cloggers, the Spud Mobile, specialty cheese sampling and farm equipment display.

9 AM-1 PM, Sat. June 18, 2022,  Manthe Paulson Farms,  4083 Manthe Road, DeForest, WI 53532        

Admission:  $5 for ages 4-10

                      $8 for adults

                      Children 3 & under free with paying adult

                        $1 off with non-perishable donation to food pantry

608-638-2858
