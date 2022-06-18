press release: The Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch is part of the June Dairy Month celebration in Wisconsin. The brunch features a menu of Pizza Hut pizza, grilled cheese, gogurt, cheese and milk and Sassy Cow ice cream sundaes. A variety of activities will be available for all ages: horse-drawn wagon rides, a petting zoo, children's games, a balloon artist, music, an antique tractor display, a kids pedal pull, cloggers, the Spud Mobile, specialty cheese sampling and farm equipment display.

9 AM-1 PM, Sat. June 18, 2022, Manthe Paulson Farms, 4083 Manthe Road, DeForest, WI 53532

Admission: $5 for ages 4-10

$8 for adults

Children 3 & under free with paying adult

$1 off with non-perishable donation to food pantry