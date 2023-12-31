Combo Noir, Hirt Alpert

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Hey neighbors! Party in the ‘hood with the Harmony NYE celebration. We’ve got the fabulously talented Combo Noir and Hirt Aplert to keep you swinging and swaying all night long. There’s a champagne toast at midnight and the grill will be open until 11pm. Celebrate local! $15 cover.

