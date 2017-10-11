Come Jack the Plaza

Post-game: After another Boilermaker beatdown at the hands of the hometown Badgers, you'll surely need to quench your thirst with an ice-cold cocktail or three. The folks at The Plaza can fill that prescription for you with their signature Jack Daniel’s cocktail menu. What's that? Your swag closet is looking light? Don't fret, friends — there will be a veritable boatload of Jack Daniel’s items at your disposal to scratch that itch as well. Stop by after the game and maybe Luke Bryan will be there. ***Luke Bryan will not be there.