Come to Your Senses! Understanding Arts Everywhere...and the Arts of Yoruba People in Particular

press release: This year's Ruth Ketterer Harris Lecture will feature Dr. Henry Drewal, the Evjue-Bascom Professor of Art History at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and an expert in the arts of the Yoruba-speaking peoples of West Africa and the African Diasporas. His lecture will invite audience members to come to their "sense-abilities" and engage with the arts with their "body-minds."

The lecture will be preceded by an opening performance by an Egungun ensemble and followed by a reception featuring music by the Afro-Peruvian group Golpe Tierra and West African cuisine from Les Délices de Awa. The event is free and open to the public.