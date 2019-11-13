Come to Your Senses! Understanding Arts Everywhere...and the Arts of Yoruba People in Particular

Google Calendar - Come to Your Senses! Understanding Arts Everywhere...and the Arts of Yoruba People in Particular - 2019-11-13 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Come to Your Senses! Understanding Arts Everywhere...and the Arts of Yoruba People in Particular - 2019-11-13 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Come to Your Senses! Understanding Arts Everywhere...and the Arts of Yoruba People in Particular - 2019-11-13 17:30:00 iCalendar - Come to Your Senses! Understanding Arts Everywhere...and the Arts of Yoruba People in Particular - 2019-11-13 17:30:00

RSVP

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall 1300 Linden Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: This year's Ruth Ketterer Harris Lecture will feature Dr. Henry Drewal, the Evjue-Bascom Professor of Art History at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and an expert in the arts of the Yoruba-speaking peoples of West Africa and the African Diasporas. His lecture will invite audience members to come to their "sense-abilities" and engage with the arts with their "body-minds."

The lecture will be preceded by an opening performance by an Egungun ensemble and followed by a reception featuring music by the Afro-Peruvian group Golpe Tierra and West African cuisine from Les Délices de Awa. The event is free and open to the public. 

Info

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall 1300 Linden Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-3623
RSVP
Google Calendar - Come to Your Senses! Understanding Arts Everywhere...and the Arts of Yoruba People in Particular - 2019-11-13 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Come to Your Senses! Understanding Arts Everywhere...and the Arts of Yoruba People in Particular - 2019-11-13 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Come to Your Senses! Understanding Arts Everywhere...and the Arts of Yoruba People in Particular - 2019-11-13 17:30:00 iCalendar - Come to Your Senses! Understanding Arts Everywhere...and the Arts of Yoruba People in Particular - 2019-11-13 17:30:00