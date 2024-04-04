Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Allie Lindsay

media release: Madison comic Allie Lindsay produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

The Thursday, April 4 show will be a TRIPLE FEATURE! that will knock your socks off, with three very special, hilarious comics: Kristin Lytie, Rory Rusch & Kayla Ruth!

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30---At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

-ADMISSION: Limited Amount of Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $10, or...-$15 CASH, Venmo, or PayPal at the DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

*The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit at that time.