Comedy at the Cabaret

press release: Madison comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! The show opens with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell. This is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

December 1 show will feature excellent stand-up from hilarious comics, including Dan Gantman, Craig Smith, David Schendlinger, & our own, Jake Snell!

You won't want to miss this super fun night of hilarious & sexy improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the chillest clubs in Madison!