Comedy at the Cabaret

Buy Tickets

North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Madison comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! The show opens with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell. This is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

December 1 show will feature excellent stand-up from hilarious comics, including Dan Gantman, Craig Smith, David Schendlinger, & our own, Jake Snell!

You won't want to miss this super fun night of hilarious & sexy improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the chillest clubs in Madison!

Info

North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Comedy
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Comedy at the Cabaret - 2022-12-01 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedy at the Cabaret - 2022-12-01 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedy at the Cabaret - 2022-12-01 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedy at the Cabaret - 2022-12-01 19:30:00 ical