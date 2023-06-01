Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Sarah Rose Dana Ehrmann

media release: A fabulous, monthly stand-up comedy showcase in its 5th year running, at the wonderful North Street Cabaret!

Madison comic Allie Lindsay produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! The show opens with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell. This is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

The Thursday, June 1st show will feature excellent comics including the very funny Justin Frisque from Madison, as well as Milwaukee greats, Luise Noé, Rich D'Amore & headliner Dana Erhmann!

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30--- At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

Ensure entrance by getting advanced tickets at Eventbrite for only $10; $15 CASH at DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

*PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID TEST RESULT WITHIN 72 HRS REQUIRED TO ATTEND* The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit at that time.