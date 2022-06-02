Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Allie Lindsay

press release: Madison comic Allie Lindsay produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

The June 2 show will feature Madison comic, Mo B, Steve Horton from Chicago, and Milwaukee legends, Carly Malison & Ryan Mason!

You won't want to miss this super fun night of improvised music and great comedy at one of the chillest clubs in Madison!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30---

At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

ADMISSION:

Ensure entrance by getting advanced tickets at Eventbrite for only $10

$15 CASH at DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

- - - IMPORTANT INFO - - -

*PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID TEST RESULT WITHIN 72 HRS REQUIRED TO ATTEND*

The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit at that time. FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK and EVENTBRITE!