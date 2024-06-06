Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Allie Lindsay

media release: Madison comic Allie Lindsay produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

The JUNE show will be a fabulous show, featuring Peggy Hurley, David Schendlinger, & the incredible Rachel Mac!

Rachel Mac is a writer and comedian currently based in the Midwest after 8 years of performing in Los Angeles. She is a Paid Regular at The Comedy Store and has been on Comedy Central's Lights Out with David Spade, both doing stand-up and as a panelist. Rachel worked as a writer for The Movie Show, a late-night comedy sketch show on SyFy, which stars two puppets. She co-wrote and co-starred in an instagram sitcom, The MacBlakes. She is also, for better or worse, a middle school English teacher. Rachel released her first album, "Teacher of the Year," with aspecialthing records in June 2023. It was recorded at The Laughing Tap in Milwaukee. Rachel has a blog on Substack called "A Star is Dying" where she writes about comedy and motherhood: https://rachelmac.substack.com/

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30---At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

-ADMISSION: Limited Amount of Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $10, or...-$15 CASH, Venmo, or PayPal at the DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

*The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit at that time.