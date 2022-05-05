Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Allie Lindsay

press release: Madison comic Allie Lindsay produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

The May 5 show will feature the VERY funny Peggy Hurley, David Fisher, Olivia Witt, and Esteban Touma! Esteban has been featured on NPR, he has been the host for The Moth in Madison, is a contributor to Wisconsin Public Radio, and has opened for comics such as Judd Apatow, Rory Scovel, Michelle Wolf, and Wyatt Cenac.

You won't want to miss this super fun night of improvised music and great comedy at one of the chillest clubs in Madison!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30---

At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

ADMISSION: Ensure entrance by getting advanced tickets at Eventbrite for only $10. $15 CASH at DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

*PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID TEST RESULT WITHIN 72 HRS REQUIRED TO ATTEND*

The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit at that time.