Comedy at the Cabaret

press release: Lovable local comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

 The Thursday, November 3, show will feature excellent comics from Chicago & Madison, including Lauren Cahillane, Will Byrd, Bennett Brown, & Madison's Funniest Comic 2019, Rory Rusch!

You won't want to miss this super fun night of hilarious & sexy improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the chillest clubs in Madison!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30---at the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

ADMISSION: Ensure entrance by getting advanced tickets at Eventbrite for only $10 *OR $15 CASH at DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

*PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID TEST RESULT WITHIN 72 HRS REQUIRED TO ATTEND*

The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit at that time.

