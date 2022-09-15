Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Steven Sewell Stewart Huff

press release: Lovable local comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

Last month’s show was tremendous, with a line-up of hilarious A-list comics for Madison Comedy Week, and this month's show is going to be a really SPECIAL TREAT! We are SO EXCITED that we were able to snag the brilliantly reflective veteran road comic, Stewart Huff, on his Midwest tour! What an honor it will be to have him back on our stage! This is night you will not want to miss!

*STEWART HUFF was born in Campbellsville, Kentucky and grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has been performing comedy for over 20 years, beginning when he decided to drop out of college to become a writer. Currently touring theaters, comedy clubs and anything in between across the country, Huff reaches past the norm for his genuine — and genuinely unexpected — comedy. His knack for embracing the foibles of humanity and his refreshing originality make him as likeable as he is hilarious. A storyteller at heart, Huff continues to amaze with his clever material and personal wit.

Huff has performed in comedy clubs nationally and internationally, including the Improv in Los Angeles and New York, the Punchline in Atlanta and the Funny Bone in Omaha, as well as countless others.

A finalist in the 2006 Boston Comedy Festival, Huff was also invited to perform in the HBO Las Vegas Festival, where his act can be viewed on pay-per-view. Stewart was also the 2016 Critics Choice of the Best Comedy at the Orlando Fringe Festival.

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30--- at the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

-ADVANCE TICKETS: only $10 on Eventbrite OR $15 CASH at DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

*PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID TEST RESULT WITHIN 72 HRS REQUIRED TO ATTEND*

The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit at that time.