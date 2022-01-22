× Expand Loren Egeland Cosmo Nokimos

media release: The temps are dropping, but our performers are POPPING (sorry)! Comedy at the Meadery brings together some of the best talent from Chicago, Rockford, and Madison to warm up your spirits and bellies with laughter, have fun, and have a tall glass of mead or five.

The wonderful lineup will be:

COSMO NOMIKOS (Chicago)

LUIS AREVALO (Chicago)

RYAN KUSHNER (Madison)

MEGAN DIAZ-RICKS (Madison)

JEN DURBENT (Rockford)

This event requires proof of vaccination for entry. Saturday, January 22, 2022, doors at 7:30pm, show at 8:00pm, Bos Mead Hall, 849 E Washington Ave, Madison.

Tickets are $10 presale online, $15 day of event.