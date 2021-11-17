Comedy for a Cause

× Expand Olivia Witt

media release: Join World of Beer for a night of comedy featuring three of Madison's best comedians. Enjoy good laughs, good beer and good friends while supporting a great cause at the same time. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Seating is limited for this event, so get your tickets now! Tickets are $30 each, and it includes a food and drink (rail mixers and selected beer only). Additional drinks or food are available for purchase. World of Beer boasts hundreds of beers from around the world, 50 rotating craft beers on tap, liquor and original cocktails.

Seating Arrangement. General admission is first-come-takes-a-seat basis. If you're in a group, please contact us prior to the event so we can sit the people in your party together.

Seating at 6:30 PM. Show starts at 7:00 PM. For best seating, arrive early.

Refund. All ticket purchases are final. No refunds or exchanges of tickets purchased online.

Photography and Media. Event may be filmed and photographed. Please let us know if you do NOT want to be seen on camera. Purchasing a ticket gives the organizer permission to take photos of you at the event for promotional use.