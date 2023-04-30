× Expand Josh Ocean Thomas A close-up of Josh Ocean Thomas. Josh Ocean Thomas

media release: THE COMEDY MACHINE is a show where stand-up comics tell jokes, and then improvisers perform scenes inspired by their material. Stand-up goes in, improv comes out!

Stand-up comedy by: Josh Ocean Thomas, StJames Jackson, Luise Noe

Improv by: Alecia Altstaetter, Michael Kittelson, Shannon Cassells

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 4:30PM; Show starts at 5PM

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite (no extra fees!). SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/530949105904838

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.