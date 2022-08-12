press release: Comedy Night at the Harmony is a regular Madison show that happens monthly and is produced by Glenn Widdicombe and Craig Smith, two local favorite comedians. This edition of this regular show will feature some of the best comics in Madison, the Midwest, and the country in general! We’re super stoked to host this fantastic lineup of comics you won’t want to miss!

Hosted by Glenn Widdicombe

Featuring Rory Rusch, Jon Torres, Chloe Mikala, Olivia Carter, Isaiah Edoho, Chris Trani, Brook Whitehead, and Prateek Srivastava!

$10 ($5 adv.).

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!