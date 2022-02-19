Comedy Night

media release: Need a laugh? We figured. Comedy Night at the Grumpy Troll will feature a hand-picked selection of the Midwest's hottest and most established stand-up comics to perform in the Taproom on Saturday, February 19, from 8:00 – 9:30 pm. This show will feature stand-up comedy from:

  • Charlie Kojis (winner of 2016 Madison's Funniest Comic Contest, opened for Tig Notaro, Gary Gulman, and Michael Che)
  • Sasha Rosser (cofounder of Madison Indie Comedy, opened for Dave Attell and Jim Gaffigan)
  • David Schendlinger (2020 Madison's 2nd Funniest Comedian, appeared on the Alan Thicke Show, opened for Jimmie (JJ) Walker and some other living comics)
  • Siyang Sun (regular in comedy comedy clubs in Madison, Milwaukee, and Chicago, opened for Tim Harmston, Dan Cummins, and Ronny Chieng)
  • Steve Horton (based out of Chicago, 2019 Wisconsin's Got Talent finalist, opened for Barry Crimmons, Dan St. Germain, and David Huntsberger)

Content warning: this 90-minute show will contain adult themes. It is a comedy show, after all.

$15 pre-show/$20 at the door.

