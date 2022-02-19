media release: Need a laugh? We figured. Comedy Night at the Grumpy Troll will feature a hand-picked selection of the Midwest's hottest and most established stand-up comics to perform in the Taproom on Saturday, February 19, from 8:00 – 9:30 pm. This show will feature stand-up comedy from:

Charlie Kojis (winner of 2016 Madison's Funniest Comic Contest, opened for Tig Notaro, Gary Gulman, and Michael Che)

Sasha Rosser (cofounder of Madison Indie Comedy, opened for Dave Attell and Jim Gaffigan)

David Schendlinger (2020 Madison's 2nd Funniest Comedian, appeared on the Alan Thicke Show, opened for Jimmie (JJ) Walker and some other living comics)

Siyang Sun (regular in comedy comedy clubs in Madison, Milwaukee, and Chicago, opened for Tim Harmston, Dan Cummins, and Ronny Chieng)

Steve Horton (based out of Chicago, 2019 Wisconsin's Got Talent finalist, opened for Barry Crimmons, Dan St. Germain, and David Huntsberger)

Content warning: this 90-minute show will contain adult themes. It is a comedy show, after all.

$15 pre-show/$20 at the door.