Comedy Night

media release: Join us Friday, December 16, at one of Madison's greatest independent venues for a night of laughs! We have yet another killer night set up for you with some great comics from Madison and Chicago set up by Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe.

Doors open at 9pm, show starts at 9:30pm with:

Glenn Widdicombe as your host

Featuring: Mike Jonjak, Gina Palm and your headliner: Jon Torres

$5 Presale tickets on Eventbrite; $10 at the door.