Comedy Night
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Jesse Chieffo
A close-up of Maria Acosta.
Maria Acosta
media release: What's up comedy fans!! Coming at you with another laugh-filled night at one of Madison's most beloved independent venues, Harmony Bar & Grill!! Produced by local comedians Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe. Come spend your Friday with us, grab some good food, and enjoy some local standup!
Doors open at 9pm. Show starts at 9:3O
with your host: Craig Smith
Featuring: Alex Morris, Mo B, and your headliner: Maria Acosta!
Tickets are on sale now for $5, and $10 day of the show! Get them early, and see you there!