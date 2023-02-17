Comedy Night

× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Maria Acosta. Maria Acosta

media release: What's up comedy fans!! Coming at you with another laugh-filled night at one of Madison's most beloved independent venues, Harmony Bar & Grill!! Produced by local comedians Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe. Come spend your Friday with us, grab some good food, and enjoy some local standup!

Doors open at 9pm. Show starts at 9:3O

with your host: Craig Smith

Featuring: Alex Morris, Mo B, and your headliner: Maria Acosta!

Tickets are on sale now for $5, and $10 day of the show! Get them early, and see you there!