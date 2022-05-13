Comedy Night
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Jesse Chieffo
Jesse Chieffo
media release: Time for another hilarious Comedy Night at Harmony Bar!
Join us Friday, May 13, at one of Madison's greatest independent venues for a night of laughs!We have yet another killer night set up for you with some great comics from Madison and Milwaukee set up by Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe.
with: Glenn Widdicombe as your host
Featuring:
Natalie Wickman
Bennett Brown
and your headliner: Sohrab Forouzesh
