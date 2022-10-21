Comedy Night

× Expand Jesse Chieffo Stand-up comedian Craig Smith in front of a brick wall. Craig Smith

media release: Getting chilly and time to get silly! Join us Friday, October 21, at one of Madison's greatest independent venues for a night of laughs! We have yet another killer night set up for you with some great comics from Madison and Milwaukee set up by Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe.

$5 Presale tickets on Eventbrite; Tickets $10 at the door. Show starts at 9pm with:

Glenn Widdicombe as your host

Featuring:

Allie Lindsay

M﻿atthew Mandli

and your headliner: Raegan Niemela