Comedy Night
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Jesse Chieffo
Stand-up comedian Craig Smith in front of a brick wall.
Craig Smith
media release: Getting chilly and time to get silly! Join us Friday, October 21, at one of Madison's greatest independent venues for a night of laughs! We have yet another killer night set up for you with some great comics from Madison and Milwaukee set up by Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe.
$5 Presale tickets on Eventbrite; Tickets $10 at the door. Show starts at 9pm with:
Glenn Widdicombe as your host
Featuring:
Allie Lindsay
Matthew Mandli
and your headliner: Raegan Niemela