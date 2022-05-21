× Expand Bryce Peterson Steve Horton

media release: Ready for an unreasonably fun time? Comedy Night at the Grumpy Troll will feature a hand-picked selection of the Midwest's hottest and most established stand-up comics to perform in the Taproom on Saturday, May 21st from 8:00 – 9:30 pm. Our full menu will be available to order foThis show will feature stand-up comedy from:

Jim Flannigan (ABC, WGN, NBC Sports, IFC, nationally-touring headliner who just recorded his debut album, "About Time")

Craig Smith (host of I'm Almost Joking and Nobody Cares podcast, runs a monthly show in Madison)

Allie Lindsay (host of one of the midwest's best showcases, Comedy at the Cabaret, headliner at Lady Laughs Fest, opened for Andrew Santino and Stewart Huff)

Steve Horton (Wisconsin's Got Talent, producer of Unreasonable Expectations LLC, opened for Barry Crimmons, Dan St. Germain, and David Huntsberger)

Content warning: this 90-minute show will contain adult themes. It is a comedy show, after all. $15 pre-show/$20 at the door.