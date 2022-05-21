Comedy Night
Grumpy Troll Brew Pub, Mount Horeb 105 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
Bryce Peterson
Steve Horton
media release: Ready for an unreasonably fun time? Comedy Night at the Grumpy Troll will feature a hand-picked selection of the Midwest's hottest and most established stand-up comics to perform in the Taproom on Saturday, May 21st from 8:00 – 9:30 pm. Our full menu will be available to order foThis show will feature stand-up comedy from:
- Jim Flannigan (ABC, WGN, NBC Sports, IFC, nationally-touring headliner who just recorded his debut album, "About Time")
- Craig Smith (host of I'm Almost Joking and Nobody Cares podcast, runs a monthly show in Madison)
- Allie Lindsay (host of one of the midwest's best showcases, Comedy at the Cabaret, headliner at Lady Laughs Fest, opened for Andrew Santino and Stewart Huff)
- Steve Horton (Wisconsin's Got Talent, producer of Unreasonable Expectations LLC, opened for Barry Crimmons, Dan St. Germain, and David Huntsberger)
Content warning: this 90-minute show will contain adult themes. It is a comedy show, after all. $15 pre-show/$20 at the door.