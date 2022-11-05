Comedy Night

Buy Tickets

Grumpy Troll Brew Pub, Mount Horeb 105 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

media release: Ready for an unreasonably fun time? Comedy Night at the Grumpy Troll will feature a hand-picked selection of the Midwest's hottest and most established stand-up comics to perform in the Taproom on Saturday, Nov. 5th from 8:00 – 9:30 pm. Our full menu will be available to order food during the show!

This show will feature stand-up comedy from

  • C﻿hastity Washington (BET, Just for Laughs, and HBO's "Comedy Wings Competition")
  • N﻿athan Clemmons (Indoor Kid Comedy Co, Zanies, named "Best Rural Comedian" 2022)
  • Carly Malison (Laughing Tap, Milwaukee Comedy Festival, the Improv)
  • Hosted by Steven Horton (Zanies, Comedy on State, Skyline)

  $15 pre-show/$20 at the door.

Info

Grumpy Troll Brew Pub, Mount Horeb 105 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
Comedy
608-437-2739
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Comedy Night - 2022-11-05 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedy Night - 2022-11-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedy Night - 2022-11-05 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedy Night - 2022-11-05 20:00:00 ical