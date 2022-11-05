× Expand courtesy Chastity Washington A close up of Chastity Washington. Chastity Washington

media release: Ready for an unreasonably fun time? Comedy Night at the Grumpy Troll will feature a hand-picked selection of the Midwest's hottest and most established stand-up comics to perform in the Taproom on Saturday, Nov. 5th from 8:00 – 9:30 pm. Our full menu will be available to order food during the show!

This show will feature stand-up comedy from

C﻿hastity Washington (BET, Just for Laughs, and HBO's "Comedy Wings Competition")

N﻿athan Clemmons (Indoor Kid Comedy Co, Zanies, named "Best Rural Comedian" 2022)

Carly Malison (Laughing Tap, Milwaukee Comedy Festival, the Improv)

Hosted by Steven Horton (Zanies, Comedy on State, Skyline)

$15 pre-show/$20 at the door.