Comedy Night
Grumpy Troll Brew Pub, Mount Horeb 105 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
courtesy Chastity Washington
A close up of Chastity Washington.
Chastity Washington
media release: Ready for an unreasonably fun time? Comedy Night at the Grumpy Troll will feature a hand-picked selection of the Midwest's hottest and most established stand-up comics to perform in the Taproom on Saturday, Nov. 5th from 8:00 – 9:30 pm. Our full menu will be available to order food during the show!
This show will feature stand-up comedy from
- Chastity Washington (BET, Just for Laughs, and HBO's "Comedy Wings Competition")
- Nathan Clemmons (Indoor Kid Comedy Co, Zanies, named "Best Rural Comedian" 2022)
- Carly Malison (Laughing Tap, Milwaukee Comedy Festival, the Improv)
- Hosted by Steven Horton (Zanies, Comedy on State, Skyline)
$15 pre-show/$20 at the door.