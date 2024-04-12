× Expand Alise Grieve Photography Daisy Chains on a chair in front of a garden. Daisy Chains

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy brings you the sauciest variety show in Madison on April 12, 2024 at Crucible Madison!

Half-naughty, half-funny, COMEDY PLUS highlights multitalented performers in its special blend of stand-up and burlesque. Featured comics, dancers, and drag artists have showcased their wide-ranging chops with rap, harmonica, ukulele, fire performance, bellydancing, live loop mixing, and state championship-winning yo-yo tricks on the second Friday of every month. Followed by 80s Rewind dance night with DJ Nick Nice!

This April, COMEDY PLUS will feature stand-up and musical performances by David Schendlinger, Blake Burkhart, Josh Ocean Thomas, and Sasha Rosser intermixed with burlesque acts by Madison legend DAISY CHAINS:

Daisy Chains loves to get weird on stage (and off)! She's also very funny and has the 2019 Wisconsin Burlypicks Master of Comedy medal to prove it. When she's not yukking it up onstage, Daisy loves to crochet, do crossword puzzles, and dance in her kitchen.

Plus: A headlining stand-up comedy performance by one of Madison's most beloved comics, DAVID SCHENDLINGER:

David Schendlinger has been doing stand-up comedy for more than 40 years. He has appeared on the Alan Thicke Show; opened for Leon Redbone, Jimmie JJ Walker, and others; and had more fun than a normal person deserves. He has performed at clubs, colleges, and long-term care facilities all over North America, and he’s still not famous.

----------

Performances by: Daisy Chains, David Schendlinger, Blake Burkhart, Josh Ocean Thomas and special guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/752098226767562

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.