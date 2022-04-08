Comedy Plus

× Expand courtesy Eric Smith Eric Smith

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on April 8, 2022! Join us for a night of stand-up comedy, music, drag, and more featuring headlining comedian Eric Smith:

Eric Smith is a comedian based out of Milwaukee. While being in standup for only a short amount of time, he has quickly become a local favorite performing comedy clubs and various independent venues all over the Midwest. In 2019, he was a performer in the Milwaukee Comedy Fest and the Cream City Comedy Fest. Since then, he’s gone on to open for the likes of Steve Byrne, Yamaneika Saunders, and many others.

Performances by: Glenn Widdicombe (Madison), Baylee IJ Diamond (Milwaukee), Mike Jonjak (Madison), Maddy Wainwright (Madison), Eric Smith (Milwaukee)

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser (Madison)

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7PM, at Crucible Nightclub, 3116 Commercial Avenue

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/491967989299278

Per venue rules, please bring proof of vaccination or a recent negative covid-19 test to the show.