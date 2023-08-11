× Expand Diego Avila Sasha Rosser on stage. Sasha Rosser

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show celebrates two years of stand-up, burlesque, and more at Madison Comedy Week on August 11, 2023!

Half-naughty, half-funny, COMEDY PLUS highlights multitalented performers in its special blend of stand-up and burlesque. Featured comics, dancers, and drag artists have showcased their wide-ranging chops with rap, harmonica, ukulele, fire performance, bellydancing, live loop mixing, and state championship-winning yo-yo tricks. Lucy Deucy will be serving burlesque alongside a hilarious lineup of festival performers, including headliner Mia Wilson:

Mia Wilson is a NYC-based standup comic and writer originally from Chicago where she got her start in comedy training with Second City. She performs at venues and clubs throughout New York including Gotham Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club, and New York Comedy Club and is the co-producer and co-host of the New Money Comedy Show and the Late for Work Comedy Show. She has performed at the Detroit Women of Comedy Festival, Rubber City Comedy Festival, North Carolina Comedy Festival, and the RISE Comedy Festival. When she's not on stage recounting upbeat and often unhinged observations from her life, she is a contributing writer for Jezebel and is the co-host of the Are You Mad At Us? Podcast.

Performances by: Mia Wilson, Lucy Deucy, Matt Banwart, Lakshmi Kopparam, Kevin Kellam, Daryll Schmitz

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1188867201798603

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.