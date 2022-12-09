Comedy Plus

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on December 9, 2022! Bombshell entertainer Vern Noir Smash will be serving burlesque alongside stand-up by some of the Midwest’s funniest comics, including headliner Jack Haessley.

"Jack Haessly is as close to God’s perfect person as you will find in the natural world. His humility and wit are undercut only by his 5’5 stature. After achieving what many would consider the dream life of owning a cheap house that was move-in ready, Jack embarked on a quest to find greater purpose by slinging jokes all over the Midwest, mainly in towns no one should live in. Through a near endless sea of turmoil and indifference Jack has re-emerged visibly aged but with the life experiences, jokes, and stories of someone who has lived 500 lives--almost all of which are unenviable, but uniquely entertaining."

Performances by: Jack Haessley, Claire Sundbye, Joey Bednarski, Vern Noir Smash; special guests!

Hosted by: J﻿eff Brumfield

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/668771201624257

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.