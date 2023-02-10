Comedy Plus

× Expand Corey Alexander Crowley/Vampman Stuios A person with a beaker of green liquid. Joelie Folle

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on February 10, 2023! Bombshell entertainer Joelie Folle will be serving burlesque alongside music by Sira Sangare and stand-up by some of the Midwest’s funniest comics, including headliner J Tyler Menz:

J Tyler Menz is one sweet pickle. He has worked with a wide range of comedians, including Tig Notaro, Jim Norton, and Andy Kindler, and has toured as the featured act for Christopher Titus, Todd Barry, and Steve-O (which was cool because they have matching tattoos). In addition to performing, Tyler produces and hosts Voyager, a comedy show which blends stand-up with improv. He has also been seen performing at The Milwaukee Comedy Fest, Van’s Warped Tour, The 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival, The Cream City Comedy Festival, and Gilda’s Laughfest.

Performances by: J Tyler Menz, Joelie Folle, Sira Sangare, Keiron Harrell

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1076523253038858

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.