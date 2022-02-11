Comedy Plus

× Expand Brian Ewing Lyssa Laird

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on February 11, 2022! One of the most dynamic comedians in Chicago, headliner and Sex in ChiCity producer LYSSA LAIRD will be joined by Joel Roberts, Shirley Blazen, Xander Anim, and Esteban Touma for a night of stand-up comedy, music, burlesque, and more. What's more, you ask? You'll just have to come find out.

With performances by:

Lyssa Laird (Chicago)

Esteban Touma (Lansing, Michigan)

Shirley Blazen (Chicago)

Xander Anim (Madison)

Joel Roberts (Madison)

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser (Madison)

Feb. 11, 2022 : Doors open at 6PM, show starts 7PM, Crucible Nightclub , 3116 Commercial Avenue

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/715542059407734/

Per venue rules, please bring proof of vaccination or a recent negative covid-19 test to the show.