× Expand Erik Michael Kommer Cruel Valentine gathering Benjamins. Cruel Valentine

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy brings you the sauciest variety show in Madison on Friday, February 9 at Crucible Madison!

Half-naughty, half-funny, COMEDY PLUS highlights multitalented performers in its special blend of stand-up and burlesque. Featured comics, dancers, and drag artists have showcased their wide-ranging chops with rap, harmonica, ukulele, fire performance, bellydancing, live loop mixing, and state championship-winning yo-yo tricks on the second Friday of every month. Followed by 80s Rewind dance night with DJ Nick Nice!

This February, COMEDY PLUS will feature stand-up and musical performances by Manny Petty, Emma Dalenberg, Mike Kobin, and Sasha Rosser intermixed with burlesque acts by master of seduction CRUEL VALENTINE:

Known as “Chicago’s Own Community Chest”, Cruel Valentine is an award-winning international burlesque entertainer, adult film performer, dominatrix, actor, dancer, writer, and artist. Valentine began performing the art of burlesque in 2007. Since then, they have spent the past several years performing their way across the nation and abroad, racking up multiple awards and honors. Valentine is an independent performer, producer, and teacher of burlesque, as well as an adult performer with The Lust Garden, featured on Pink Label.

Plus: A headlining stand-up comedy and musical performance by the wildly entertaining MANNY PETTY:

Manny Petty is a Chicago-based stand-up comedian and musician somewhere between Tom Petty and a Mani-Pedi. He is a first-generation Sicilian-American, happily gay-married house-husband, and former punk rocker turned clown. He has performed at the Loons on the Lake Comedy Festival, where in 2023 he was featured on the fest’s “Comedians to Watch” showcase. Manny Petty’s song “Let’s Get Fat Together” debut at #40 on the A/C 200 charts in 2012 and was featured on Gay Chicago TV as well as Feast of Fun, one of the most famous LGBTQ podcasts in the world. he has performed as musical opener for a variety of Chicago comedians including Kelsie Huff (Zanies Comedy Club), Cameron Esposito (Mary's Attic), Beth Stelling (Side Track Video Bar), Matteo Lane (Side Track Video Bar), The Putterbaugh Sisters (Entertaining Julia), and Megan Drake (Town Hall Pub).

Performances by: Manny Petty, Cruel Valentine, Emma Dalenberg, Mike Kobin, special guests! Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/752098226767562

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.