Comedy Plus

A close-up of Dotti Moscati. Dotti Moscati

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on January 13! Bombshell entertainer DOTTI MOSCATI will be serving burlesque alongside stand-up by some of the Midwest’s funniest comics, including headliner JESSICA MISRA:

Jessica Misra is a Chicago-based comedian and roast battle champion who delights audiences with her upbeat energy and fresh takes on growing up in a large mixed-race family. She has performed in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, New York Underground Comedy Festival, and was a finalist in the Floodwater Comedy Festival's "New Faces" competition. Jessica is the host and co-creator of a new show called Understandably Undeclared, a show about how a lot of us aren't using our degrees, something Jessica has devoted her life to.

Performances by: Jessica Misra, Dotti Moscati, Sam Dicke, special guests

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1069661013773275/

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.