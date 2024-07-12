× Expand Haley Winckler A close-up of Mohammed Abbed. Mohammed Abbed

media release: Stand-up, burlesque, and more on Madison’s east side!

This July, COMEDY PLUS will feature comedic performances by Mohammed Abbed, Antonio Aguilar, Holly Rucker, Sam Almond, and Noah Mailloux intermixed with burlesque acts by the seductive Cherry LaTarte.

Half-naughty, half-funny, COMEDY PLUS highlights multitalented performers in its special blend of stand-up and burlesque. Featured comics, dancers, and drag artists have showcased their wide-ranging chops with rap, harmonica, ukulele, fire performance, bellydancing, live loop mixing, and state championship-winning yo-yo tricks on the second Friday of every month. Followed by 80s Rewind dance night with DJ Nick Nice!

Performances by: Cherry LaTarte, Mohammed Abbed, Antonio Aguilar, Holly Rucker, Sam Almond, special guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/967159925135570

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.