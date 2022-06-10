Comedy Plus

× Expand Jesse Chieffo Mike Lester

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on June 10, 2022! Join us for a night of stand-up comedy, music, burlesque, and more with headlining comedian Mike Lester:

Mike Lester is a stand-up comedian and actor originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was voted one of Minnesota's City Pages Artists of the Year in 2016. Mike ran a popular online sketch series with his group Lestaril, which showcased his dark wit and unique brand of humor. In 2017, he appeared in two online ads for CHEEZ-ITS produced by Funny Or Die. You can catch some of Mike’s stand-up on the sixth season of “Coming to the Stage” on Amazon Prime.

Mike served as Story and Copy Lead for the animated entertainment start up Superplastic, as well as writing and acting in the debut season "The Browns" show starring drag queen superstar Tammie Brown on the OUT network as well as APPLE TV. In December of 2021, Mike recorded his debut album with Helium Records.

Performances by:

ATOMICA

OLIVIA WITT

ALEX MORRIS

& DANA EHRMANN

Hosted by:

Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7PM. Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1142392129914734