Comedy Plus

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on March 11, 2022! Join us for a night of stand-up comedy, music, live-looping, drag, and more featuring headlining comedian Sohrab Forouzesh:

Sohrab Forouzesh is a Chicago-based comedian and writer who won't take it personally if you say his name wrong. He moved to the US from Iran when he was just eight years old, and his material is heavily influenced by his experiences as a fat Persian kid growing up in America. His rapid-fire delivery paired with his down-to-earth relatability is what makes him a favorite of the local Chicago comedy scene.

Sohrab was recently named a finalist for StandUP NBC, and he’s also a regular at the world famous Laugh Factory, Comedy Bar, and Zanies Comedy Club. He got his start in comedy while attending Western Michigan University where he won The Kalamazoo Comedy Competition and was a finalist in the TBS and Rooftop Comedy’s National College Comedy Competition. Before graduating college he opened for Nick Swardson and performed at the prestigious Gilda’s Laughfest Comedy Festival. He's an Iranian comedian even your racist uncle will love.

Performances by:

Sohrab Forouzesh (Chicago)

Moana Lotte (DeKalb)

Sonal Aggarwal (Chicago)

Reconsiderate (Madison)

Jason Hillman (Milwaukee)

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser (Madison)

March 11, 2022, doors open at 6PM, show starts 7PM, Crucible Nightclub, 3116 Commercial Avenue

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. Per venue rules, please bring proof of vaccination or a recent negative covid-19 test to the show.