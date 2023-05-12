Comedy Plus

× Expand courtesy Mz Cocoa Chelle Nelle A close-up of Mz Cocoa Chelle Nelle. Mz Cocoa Chelle Nelle

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on May 12, 2023! Bombshell entertainer Mz Cocoa Chelle Nelle will be serving burlesque alongside stand-up by some of the Midwest’s funniest comics, including headliner Mike Lester:

Mike Lester (Amazon Prime, Apple TV, OUTtv) is a stand-up comedian and actor originally from Minneapolis, MN. He was voted one of Minnesota's City Pages Artists of the Year in 2016. Mike ran a popular online sketch series with his group Lestaril, which showcased his dark wit and unique brand of humor. In 2017, he appeared in two online ads for CHEEZ-ITS produced by Funny Or Die. You can catch some of Mike’s stand-up on the sixth Season of “Coming to the Stage” on Amazon Prime.

Mike served as Story and Copy Lead for the animated entertainment start up Superplastic, as well as writing and acting in the debut season The Browns Show starring drag queen superstar Tammie Brown on the OUTtv as well as Apple TV. Mike’s debut album “It’s Not Delivery, It’s Mike Lester” came out in April of 2022 debuting in the top ten of comedy albums on itunes. Over the course of 2022.

Performances by: Mike Lester, Mz Cocoa Chelle Nelle, Isaiah Edoho, Devin Blake

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/6100093043406070

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.