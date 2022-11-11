Comedy Plus

× Expand Haley Eaglestar A close-up of Reina Fire. Reina Fire

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on November 11, 2022! Brew City Bombshell REINA FIRE will be serving burlesque alongside some of the Midwest’s funniest stand-ups, including headliner TYLER ROSS:

Tyler Ross is a Chicago-based comedian by way of Cleveland. His silly, playful style of comedy has entertained audiences throughout the US and Canada. His hilarious perspective has him telling jokes at venues ranging from the smoking rooms of casinos to the famous Zanies Comedy Club in Chicago. He’s been featured on CAN TV’s “LOL”, Fireball Whiskey’s “Yo Mama Joke off Show”, the Whiskey Bear Comedy festival, Laugh Fest, and the Cleveland Comedy Festival. Tyler is also co-host of the sports history podcast “Because They Must” as well as founder of the 1st ever “Chicago Background Extras in TV & Film Award Show” and “Put on Events”, which specializes in bringing events to luxury apartment communities, start-ups, and anyone who would like to hire him.

Performances by: Tyler Ross, Reina Fire, Ken Hamlett, Ross Huff, Special guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/658113762535919/

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.