Comedy Plus

Trumaine Bradley

media release: Madison's sauciest variety show returns to Crucible Nightclub on October 14, 2022! Join us for a night of stand-up comedy, music, burlesque, and more with headlining comedian TRUMAINE BRADLEY:

Trumaine Bradley is a 34-year old pansexual stand-up comedian based in Chicago, Illinois. Born and raised in Los Angeles, CA, Bradley’s unique brand of left-turn comedy takes the audience on a journey of twists and turns they would never expect. Beginning in October of 2014, the California native began leaving his mark on Texas comedy by performing on some of the most notable stages in the country.

Bradley has been featured on MTV, NPR, performed as a featured comic during Altercation Comedy Festival, as well as shared the stage with notable comics such as, Rachel Feinstein (Comedy Central), Pablo Francisco (MadTV), Christopher Titus (FOX “Titus”), Eddie Pepitone (New York Times’ Best Comedy Album of 2020), and Steve Byrne (TBS’ Sullivan & Son). With jokes about his questionable sexuality, youth, and creepy cartoons, Bradley conveys his views of the day and age we live in a way that is not only amusing, but leaves audiences hanging on every word of the joke. By taking new leaps in stand-up, Trumaine Bradley aims to spark a positive conversation across the nation, one venue at a time.

Performances by: Trumaine Bradley, Draco Knight, Michael Kittleson, Alecia Alstaetter

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/373467578311891

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.