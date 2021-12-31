Comedy & Poetry Jam

media release: New Year's Eve (12/31/21) Comedy Show & After Party. Hosted By Antoine McNeail, Starring Chicago's Comedy Queen Tara Terry. Featuring Mo Good & Da Jester, Live DJ until 1am, Red Carpet, Professional Pictures. Midnight Toast for the 1st 75 to purchase tickets. Dress to Impress (Or come as you are). Food available to purchase 8:30-10:30pm. *Tickets are $30, sold until 12/30* Get yours asap *ADV TICKETS ONLY. Bring 2022 in with a laughs, drinks, music & grown folks fun. Question 608-513-1717 or 1motionoutreach@gmail.com, or paypal to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AntoineMcNeail